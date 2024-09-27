Assam Tragedy: Newlywed Bride Mysteriously Found Dead in Cachar

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident unfolded in Cachar district of Assam where a newly-wed woman died at her residence on Thursday, barely three days after marriage.

The bride, identified as Anwara Begum, was found hanged at her home located in Bhabanipur village.

This was on the third day of the marriage of Anwara Begum who had wed Zakir Hussain Laskar on Sunday, which was supposed to begin their bright future together.

But she was found dead just days after her wedding.

Anwara's husband, Zakir Hussain Laskar, who had left for work earlier that day, returned home and found his wife hanging inside their residence in Bhabanipur village.

According to Laskar, Anwara appeared to be in good spirits that morning. She had even expressed a desire to visit her parents soon. She did not give any symptom of distress or trouble. Returning back home at evening, however, he met with the tragic sight of the her lifeless body.

Anwara Begum and Laskar's very short time of married life had not faced any visible sign of disagreement or trouble, according to the couple's neighbours.

In the three days they had been married, no mentioning of the two fighting or having any issues was made. The relationship seemed to just be fine, with Anwara even planning to go to her parents soon as far as what her husband said to her the day he left for work on the day of the incident.

The news as well as the tragic discovery of hanging Anwara at home has brought a deep shock to her family as well as the local community. Nobody sees and witnesses anything of sadness or melancholy about her behavior.

Police have launched a thorough investigation to establish the truth about the death of Anwara. Investigations shall, without a doubt, uncover facts regarding the abrupt death of Anwara.