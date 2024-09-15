Cachar District Administration Prepares Diligently for ADRE exam Under DC Rohan Kumar Jha

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, has meticulously prepared to ensure the smooth conduct of the Assam Direct Recruitment (ADR) Examinations scheduled for September 15. With a staggering 75,707 candidates expected to appear—19,119 from Hailakandi and 8,049 from Karimganj—the administration has rolled out comprehensive plans to manage traffic, ensure security, and provide convenient transportation for candidates.

During a media briefing on Friday at the DC’s office, DC Jha shared that lessons learned from previous examinations have been instrumental in developing a foolproof strategy. A key highlight is the introduction of six special trains operating from Hailakandi and Karimganj on both September 14 and the early morning of September 15, designed to help candidates reach their examination centres on time. Additionally, markets will remain closed on exam day to reduce traffic congestion.

Across the district, 157 examination centres have been designated, spanning 142 locations, including 16 centers at Assam University. With a focus on security, 19 centres have been flagged as sensitive and will be closely monitored. Subrata Sen, Additional SP, assured that police personnel from neighbouring districts will be deployed at major intersections and railway crossings to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. To further assist candidates, the administration has arranged transportation from five key points—ISBT, Silchar Railway Station, Rongpur, Nagatilla, and Meherpur—at fixed fares to prevent overcharging. These efforts reflect the district administration’s commitment to providing a safe and seamless environment for candidates.

