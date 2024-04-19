Assam Tragedy: Speeding Car Collides with School Van; 1 Dead, 8 Injured

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, at least one person was killed and eight others, including school children, were injured near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in the city’s Borjhar area.
As per reports, a vehicle from the Indian Air Force came from the opposite direction and crashed head-on into a school van.
The van driver died at the spot, while eight others, including teachers and school students, suffered serious injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Kumar. While some of the injured were identified as Suhan (5), Sujan Ali Ahmed (14), Adreja Begum (12), and Shaheen Afreen (6).
Moreover, the incident occurred as the school van was nearing its destination at St Claret School in Borjhar. Sources said that the Sir Force vehicle fled the scene after it collided with the school van.
This hit-and-run accident near the Guwahati Airport has sparked outrage and concern from the locals residing in the area. The alleged involvement of a vehicle from the Indian Air Force adds a layer of complexity to the incident.
Meanwhile, authorities are likely to investigate the matter thoroughly to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident and to ensure accountability.
The incident serves as a tragic remainder of the importance of road safety and need for all drivers to adhere to traffic rules to prevent such accidents in the future.
Earlier on April 17, a jawan of 6th AP Battalion was killed in a road accident. The deceased was identified as Joy Prakash Goala. Sources said that a speeding vehicle hit the scooty Goala was riding at Kathal point.
Locals found him in a pool of blood while the killer vehicle left the place immediately. Police was yet to trace the vehicle while the body of Goala was handed over to his family.
