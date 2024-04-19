Assam Tragedy: Speeding Car Collides with School Van; 1 Dead, 8 Injured

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, at least one person was killed and eight others, including school children, were injured near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in the city’s Borjhar area.

As per reports, a vehicle from the Indian Air Force came from the opposite direction and crashed head-on into a school van.

The van driver died at the spot, while eight others, including teachers and school students, suffered serious injuries.