Eastern Nagaland’s 20 Legislators’ Abstain from voting, Polling Booths Deserted

KOHIMA: In a massive protest and act of unity, 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland decided not to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The action led to eerily quit polling stations across the six districts in the region.
The districts, including Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphre, Moklak, and Shamator, have a lot of voters. However, no votes have been cast in any of them by noon.
The legislators chose to abstain from voting after the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) made a heartfelt request to them. ENPO urged the legislators to respect the citizens’ choice of not voting.
In a letter to the legislators, the ENPO expressed strong belief that the elected members would honor the collective decision of Eastern Nagaland’s people and not take part in the voting process.
The ENPO warned that if the legislators try to vote, it could lead to public unrest. The organization highlighted that the legislators’ decision not to vote represents the united voice of the community.
This reflects their ongoing complaints and worries about the neglect shown by governments towards the region’s well-being and goals.
The polling stations in Mon and other parts of Eastern Nagaland are empty, with no voters, as the legislators stay indoors as they promised during the polling time.
The unique group action highlights how deeply dissatisfied and disillusioned the people of Eastern Nagaland are. It emphasizes their demand for attention to their long-standing complaints and their request for fair treatment and development.
Meanwhile, the Nagaland Constituency, the sole parliamentary constituency in the state of Nagaland. Individuals contesting for the Nagaland constituency, are comprised of one nominee each from INC and NDPP, in addition to one independent candidate.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tokheho Yepthomi, representing the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), emerged victorious in the Nagaland constituency with a total of 5,00,510 votes.
K L Chishi from Indian National Congress (INC) was the runner-up with a total of 4,84,166 votes.
