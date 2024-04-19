Eastern Nagaland’s 20 Legislators’ Abstain from voting, Polling Booths Deserted

KOHIMA: In a massive protest and act of unity, 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland decided not to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The action led to eerily quit polling stations across the six districts in the region.

The districts, including Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphre, Moklak, and Shamator, have a lot of voters. However, no votes have been cast in any of them by noon.

The legislators chose to abstain from voting after the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) made a heartfelt request to them. ENPO urged the legislators to respect the citizens’ choice of not voting.