Assam: Tragedy Strikes Balajan; Teen's Life Lost in Brick Kiln Mishap

GUWAHATI: A tragic event happened at the Raja brick Klin in Burimari Village, ending a young boy's dreams. Anarul Haque, a 14-year-old, lost his life when a brick kiln's dock wall collapsed, causing massive damage. This disaster took Anarul's life and severely hurt three others, Atikur Haque, Mohibul Haque, and Asidul Haque. They were quickly taken to Dhub Medical College and Hospital, and now, they're struggling to survive.
The effects of this sad event keep hitting the close community, leaving a mark of sorrow on people. Sadness is all around, but so is anger. Many are blaming the brick kiln's owner for not being careful.
The demand for the owner to be answerable has become stronger. People want an in-depth investigation to find the truth about the tragic event. They want both answers and justice for Anarul Haque and the injured people. Also, they underscore how important it is to take better care so such events don't happen in the future.
A sad event has shown us a larger problem - kids working in unsafe jobs. The fact that child labor is seen in places like brick factories raises big ethical and legal questions. The sad loss of Anarul Haque has sparked a call to action. It asks authorities to look over and put into action safety rules and work practices in these industries.
As we wait to see how the investigation ends, Dhubri's residents find themselves at a turning point. They're waiting for justice and promises that this won't happen to another family. This event serves as a big reminder. It shows how important it is to look at and change work practices, even more so in industries that involve children.
