Meghalaya: PM Modi Virtually Launches IT Park in Tura, Boosting Digital Economy and Job Opportunities

SHILLONG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken an exciting step forward. He's set up the beginnings of an Information Technology (IT) Park in Tura, Meghalaya via a virtual event. This move strengthens the area. It makes it a powerful force for the country's growth.
The new IT Park will help the digital economy thrive in this region. At the same time, it’ll create jobs, in particular for young people. 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East,' a larger plan for the region is linked with this effort. It shows the transformative powers of the area under Prime Minister Modi.
The Chief Minister of Meghalaya expresses his gratitude to PM Modi on social media. He highlighted how 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' has inspired them. They now see how their nation and region can advance under Modi's leadership. He noted PM Modi’s pledge to drive progress as motivation for promoting Northeast as India's growth engine.
PM Modi's work was not just for the IT Park. He also set in motion plans for a Farmers Hostel cum Training Centre in Upper Shillong. This focuses on the development of rural and agricultural areas. Plus, he announced projects worth over Rs 290 crore, like a four-lane road to be built at New Shillong Township.
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) before allocated a hefty Rs 126.94 crore purposely for Tura's IT Park build. This funding is part of a broad plan to tackle issues like lacking connectivity, social sector wide gaps, and invigorate growth in North East's eight states.
Building the IT Park is a government endeavor emphasizing self-dependence and domestic growth, in line with "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan". The facility is set to provide a lively tech environment, fuelling significant economic and population growth.
This undertaking goes a step forward, exploiting the North East's capacity, using tech for economic development. The park will act as a tech developments hub, fostering business creation, providing a good grounds for innovation. This plan matches the government's view of promoting even regional growth and making sure prosperity reaches the nation's every single corner.
