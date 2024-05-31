Meghalaya: State Colleges to Shift Affiliation to Williamson Sangma State University

SHILLONG: In move that could impact centrally-run North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU). Meghalaya state government announced that all government and government-aided colleges in state will be required to seek affiliation with Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

Commissioner and Secretary of Education Syed Md A Razi disclosed this on Thursday. This process will begin once the University Grants Commission (UGC) issues 2(F) notification. This will officially recognize state university. "Once we receive 2(F) notification from UGC we will start affiliation process for colleges.

Colleges currently affiliated with NEHU will transition to Captain Williamson Sangma State University." Razi said. The Education Department is taking steps to make state university fully functional. This includes appointment of vice chancellor. The formation of committees to recruit faculty members is also underway.

Razi reiterated that while government and government-aided colleges must affiliate with state university. Private colleges have option. They can remain with NEHU or switch to state university.

The decision has met with significant opposition from various pressure groups and political parties. Khasi Students' Union (KSU) questioned whether stakeholders were consulted before decision was made. They reminded government of 2005 incident. This incident led to demand for regional administrative office of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) in Shillong. KSU pointed out that 70 percent of colleges are in Khasi-Jaintia Hills. Affiliating them with university in another region would be imprudent.

Jaintia Students' Union (JSU) also urged state government to seek consensus from college bodies. This consensus is needed before making any decisions. "State government should not impose this affiliation on colleges." A JSU spokesperson said. They expressed concerns about state university's infancy and potential administrative challenges. They highlighted that colleges in Khasi-Jaintia Hills. 55 out of 74 colleges in state would face significant inconveniences.

Similarly, Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) opposed government's decision. KHNAM working president Thomas Passah stated that sudden decision had shocked many. Especially students. He emphasized need for broader consultation. He questioned whether this was solely Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's decision. Or if it was made after thorough consultations within state cabinet. As state moves forward with its plan. The controversy surrounding mandatory affiliation continues to grow. Many call for more inclusive decision-making process.