Assam: Renowned environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk visits Dima Hasao

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Renowned environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk visited Dima Hasao on Monday.

Wangchuk met Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, the oldest Autonomous Council under sixth schedule of Indian Constitution in his official residence where Wangchuk was accorded a warm welcome by the CEM.

This was followed by a meeting held at CEM’s conference hall which provided an excellent platform to discuss matters close to people’s hearts, including the 6th Schedule and its role in preserving the autonomy and cultural heritage of the communities.

The meeting also discussed the immense potential that Dima Hasao holds in terms of natural beauty, and the importance of preserving and promoting this unique environment.

Wangchuk is a remarkable innovator and environmentalist whose dedication to sustainable development is truly inspiring.

Wangchuk addressing the media explained the aim and objectives of his visit to Dima Hasao for acquiring knowledge about the sixth schedule under the Constitution of India.

The meeting was attended by all the Executive Members and MACs including Chief Executive Member and Chairman.

