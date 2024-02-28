Assam: Tragic Collapse of Baihata Chariali Flyover Claims a Life, Sparks Safety Concerns

GUWAHATI: In Baihata Chariali, Kamrup, a tragic event occurred when an under-construction flyover part fell. This accident caused one person to lose their life and also shaded the Baihata bypass on National Highway 27 in gloom. A beam broke off from the top of the flyover. Reports say that the beams were too heavy. They were supported by unstable wooden structures.
The person who died sold nuts in buses and lived in Khandikar in Rangia. This tragic event happened at Theta, where the flyover was being built. It failed and killed an innocent person. People are protesting this tragedy, and so the road from Tezpur to Guwahati via Nalbari Mangad has been closed.
One local expressed worry about the bridge's safety standards. Eyewitnesses said workers lifted the beam without proper safety measures, leading to its collapse. The collapse claimed a life and a dumper was damaged. The community is now dealing with the results of this heart-breaking incident. This incident revealed dangerous issues with the flyover's construction.
A local resident said, "The workers building the bridge don't follow rules. They aren't worried about safety, not for themselves or others. They lifted the beam without using safety measures. It collapsed on people below. A person died sadly; a dumper was damaged too. The work goes on without proper safety attention."
Following the disaster, the authorities stand ready to dig deep into the details of why the collapse happened. The sad event shows us exactly why safety rules in construction jobs are essential to stop awful accidents like these. People are grieving their loved ones who were lost, and demands for the builders to be made answerable along with enhanced safety methods are being made louder around the area. This highlights how vital it is to fix safety problems, to protect workers and the public in the next construction plans.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: