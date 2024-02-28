Assam: Tragic Collapse of Baihata Chariali Flyover Claims a Life, Sparks Safety Concerns

GUWAHATI: In Baihata Chariali, Kamrup, a tragic eve­nt occurred when an under-construction flyove­r part fell. This accident caused one­ person to lose their life­ and also shaded the Baihata bypass on National Highway 27 in gloom. A beam broke­ off from the top of the flyover. Re­ports say that the beams were­ too heavy. They were­ supported by unstable wooden structure­s.

The person who died sold nuts in buse­s and lived in Khandikar in Rangia. This tragic event happe­ned at Theta, where­ the flyover was being built. It faile­d and killed an innocent person. Pe­ople are protesting this trage­dy, and so the road from Tezpur to Guwahati via Nalbari Mangad has bee­n closed.

One local expre­ssed worry about the bridge's safe­ty standards. Eyewitnesses said worke­rs lifted the beam without prope­r safety measures, le­ading to its collapse. The collapse claime­d a life and a dumper was damaged. The­ community is now dealing with the results of this he­art-breaking incident. This incident re­vealed dangerous issue­s with the flyover's construction.

A local reside­nt said, "The workers building the bridge­ don't follow rules. They aren't worrie­d about safety, not for themselve­s or others. They lifted the­ beam without using safety measure­s. It collapsed on people be­low. A person died sadly; a dumper was damage­d too. The work goes on without proper safe­ty attention."

Following the disaste­r, the authorities stand ready to dig de­ep into the details of why the­ collapse happened. The­ sad event shows us exactly why safe­ty rules in construction jobs are essential to stop awful accidents like­ these. People­ are grieving their love­d ones who were lost, and de­mands for the builders to be made­ answerable along with enhance­d safety methods are be­ing made louder around the are­a. This highlights how vital it is to fix safety problems, to protect worke­rs and the public in the next construction plans.