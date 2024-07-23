Meghalaya Likely to Consider Bookless Education in a Move Towards Digital Learning

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is exploring the implementation of textbook-free learning. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma expressed his support for this innovative approach. He did this during the inaugural session of national workshop at Shillong College. The workshop was focused on integrating the SWAYAM platform. It also discussed credit transfer under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Sangma highlighted the need for future educational system. Classes could be conducted without traditional textbooks. They could even be held outside conventional classrooms. This is possible thanks to technological advancements. "We are moving towards a scenario. Open book exams may become the norm. This will emphasize quality assessment and application of knowledge. This shift aligns with global standards. We must prepare ourselves accordingly," Sangma stated.

The Education Minister outlined the state's plans to incorporate QR codes into textbooks for students in grades 9 to 12 under Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) starting next academic year. These QR codes will link to digital study materials. They will also link to instructional videos. The aim is to enhance educational access particularly for students in rural areas. This initiative seeks to improve research skills and resource accessibility.

Sangma also addressed broader global challenges. He stressed need for robust science education to develop adaptive solutions. He called for substantial improvements. These are needed in educational infrastructure particularly in remote regions of Meghalaya.

The workshop part of Shillong College's diamond jubilee celebrations for science education featured notable speakers like EN Dkhar. He underscored the event's role. It fosters excellence and innovation in science education. S Sarma is the IQAS Coordinator at Shillong College. He discussed NEP 2020’s aim. This aims to create flexible multidisciplinary education system through digital integration and the SWAYAM platform.

Principal E Kharkongor reflected on the 50-year legacy of science education at Shillong College. She highlighted NEP 2020’s goals. These aim to prepare India's human resources for global competition.