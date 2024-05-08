Assam: Tragic Incident Claims Lives of Two Teenagers in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: In a devastating twist the peaceful village of Brahmajan in Tinsukia district was thrust into mourning. The bodies of two teenagers were discovered floating in a still pond. The victims were identified as Shankar Orang, son of Vinod Orang and Vishal Kandula son of Manik Kandula. Both were about the age of 16. They had ventured out on May 4, only for their outing to conclude in disaster.

They hailed from the scenic Khatangpani tea estate in Pengaree. The two friends initiated what was meant to be a laid-back exploration. However, fate had different schemes. The cheerful ambiance of their journey was shattered. The discovery of their lifeless bodies in the pond of Sanjeev Bora from Brahmajan village confirmed this.

Police aided by local residents, responded to the disturbing discovery. They did so swiftly and efficiently. Retrieving the bodies from the dark oppressive waters of the pond was a task that filled all involved with a somber resolve. The grief-ridden observers faced the stark reality of the situation head-on.

Once recovery was complete, the bodies were taken to Tinsukia. There they underwent postmortem examinations. These examinations were conducted in an attempt by police to understand the circumstances that led to this heart-wrenching incident.

The efforts of law enforcement agencies were indeed concerted. However, the precise series of events leading to the teens' deadly descent into the water remains a puzzle. The close-knit community is rife with conjecture. Residents are grappling with understanding the seemingly inconceivable loss of two bright youthful individuals.

In the Pengaree area, the weighty impact of this event continues to resonate. The boys Shankar and Vishal charmed all who knew them with their lively laughter and unlimited potential. The two friends had closely endeared themselves to others.