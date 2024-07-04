Mizoram: Rain-triggered landslide strikes a sub-urb building in Aizawl

AIZAWL: Three members of a family, including a four-year-old girl, were buried alive under the debris after their tin-roofed concrete building on the outskirts of the Mizoram capital collapsed due to a huge landslide on Tuesday, officials said. A disaster management official said that a huge landslide occurred following incessant rain since Monday night.

Some of the family members managed to run away but a couple and their minor child have been buried under the debris, the official said, adding that a rescue operation is now underway.

According to officials, four more houses were also swept away by massive landslides on Tuesday in the Zuangtui and Bawngkawn areas on the outskirts of Aizawl. (IANS)

Also Read: Mizoram Requests Rs 237.6 Crore Central Aid for Cyclone Remal Rehabilitation (sentinelassam.com)