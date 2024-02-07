Assam: Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Lives of Two Youths in Gosaichuk

JAMUGURIHAT: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in the village of Gosaichuk in Jamugurihat, and was shaken by a fatal road accident that claimed the lives of two young individuals. The tragedy unfolded as the high-speed AS-03-AA-7090 KTM bike, carrying Ashim Gogoi and Vijay Karki, collided with a roadside tree, leaving the community in shock and grief.

The ill-fated journey took a tragic turn when the powerful KTM bike lost control, leading to a fatal impact on a tree along the route. The collision proved fatal for both Ashim Gogoi and Vijay Karki, who were found lifeless at the accident site.

The sad victims of the accident were named as 22-year-old Ashim Gogoi and 22-year-old Vijay Karki. In the area of Dorjibasti village in Dhalaibeel, the news of their death shocked everyone, leaving friends and family struggling with an immense feeling of grief.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the accident, securing the area and initiating investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary reports suggest that the bike was traveling at a high speed, emphasizing the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and maintaining safe speeds on the road.