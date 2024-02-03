Assam: Training for headmasters of 133 Upper Primary Schools conducted in Tinsukia district

DOOMDOOMA: A training for Headmasters of 133 Upper Primary Schools in Tinsukia district was conducted from January 24 to January 30 at Doomdooma Girls’ Higher Secondary School covering various aspects of educational and administrative requirements.

The training was conducted by Avik Bhattacharyya, Kamal Borah, Anil Basumatary, Dul Gogoi and Umesh Burma as resource persons.

The District Education Officer Kabita Deka, District Planning Officer of Samagra Shiksha, Tinsukia Deepak Borgohain, Block Resource Person Ditul Chetia and CRCC Satya Prakash Shah were also present during the training. The training is expected to benefit the teachers in many ways in the coming days.

