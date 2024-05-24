Assam: Training on application of Artificial Intelligence to grade-III employees of BTC secretariat organized

KOKRAJHAR: In line with the commitment towards revolutionizing the office operations in BTC secretariat and to cope up with the latest technology, a training session on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools for day-to-day office operations was organized by the Personnel department of BTC for all grade-III employees of the BTC Secretariat on Thursday. The beginning of the training session was attended by all senior and junior Administrative Assistants and several officials of the secretariat.

CEM of BTC Pramod Boro in his official page said the introduction of the new-age technologies like the application of AI will hold a significant potential to enhance workflows, improve efficiency, optimize services and thus ensure seamless governance for the people of BTR.

It may be mentioned that in a pioneering move, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) had taken a significant step towards embracing technological advancements in journalism by organizing the first ever government-sponsored workshop on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for media persons of Kokrajhar by imparting training on the application of AI at the conference hall of BTC Secretariat on May 15. The Information and Public Relations department of BTC organized a training session on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the journalists of Kokrajhar district at the conference hall of BTC Secretariat on May 15 to advance their skill of writing news and collecting data. This was the first time to provide training on the application of AI for working journalists in BTC where over 25 journalists from both print and electronic took part.

The workshop on AI was conducted by a senior research scholar of IIT, Gorakhpur-Dipankar Mandal. The working journalists of Kokrajhar were taught on choosing of news headlines, preparation of queries, collection of data, text correction, conversion of language and precise writing through the application of GPT chat of AI. The uploading of pdf news format and conversion into text and audio version of text in English or Hindi by applying typeset.io were also taught.

