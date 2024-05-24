Tinsukia: Workers of Powai Tea Estate stage protest, demands better healthcare facilities; 24 hours power supply to workers’ quarters

Tinsukia: The workers of Powai Tea Estate under Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia district staged massive protest on Thursday in front of garden office demanding 24 hours power supply to workers’ quarters, better healthcare facilities and termination of a staff appointed from outside.

The workers in hundreds drew their ire against the garden manager who allegedly deprived and curtailed several benefits of the workers. They demanded that a staff appointed recently without maintaining any procedure against the promises made earlier by the management to appoint local unemployed youth, should be terminated. On the other hand, the garden manager told media that some allegations were not true, some can be sorted out amicably while few others needed discussion with trade union.

