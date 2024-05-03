Assam: Trains in hill section cancelled till May 10

Silchar: Train services between Guwahati and Silchar had been cancelled till May 10. Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NF railway in a press release said, in view of the on going track repairing work between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao, a number of trains were cancelled, partially cancelled, regulated and rescheduled. Important trains for the Barak Valley which had been cancelled till May 10 included Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati Express, Guwahati Badarpur Guwahati tourist express, Rangiya Silchar Rangiya, Guwahati Dullabcherra Guwahati, Silchar Tinsukia express, Silchar Naharlagun express.

