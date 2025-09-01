Assam: Tribal Bodies Oppose Non-ST Nominations in BTC ST-Reserved Constituencies

KOKRAJHAR: Several tribal organisations, including the All Assam Tribal Students' Union (AATSU) and the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM), oppose the nomination of Non-ST candidates in BTC ST-Reserved Constituencies in the upcoming BTC elections.

The organisations on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar opposing the nomination of non-Scheduled Tribe (non-ST) candidates in ST-reserved constituencies for the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Elections 2025.

The organisations strongly objected to what they termed an “attempt by political parties to bypass constitutional safeguards” and urged strict adherence to the provisions of the Sixth Schedule and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandate that only Scheduled Tribe candidates can contest from ST-reserved seats.