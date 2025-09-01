Congress Holds Rally in Dibrugarh Against Alleged BJP Poll Tactics

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organized a party workers' meeting titled ‘Vote Thief-Quit the Chair’ at the Motok tea estate playground in Lahowal, Dibrugarh district, on Sunday. APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi addressed the gathering, which was attended by prominent Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Brar, Assam MPs Pradyut Bordoloi, and Rakibul Hussain, as well as former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, and party leader Debabrata Saikia.

The meeting aimed to alert the public against the BJP's alleged unethical attempts and anti-democratic strategies, with party workers being urged to be vigilant about protecting voting rights and democratic values. The Congress party has taken a firm stance against the BJP's alleged attempts to undermine the democratic process, and the meeting reflected the party's determination to secure every vote. "We urge the people of Assam to be aware of these tactics and stand with us in protecting our democratic rights. We will not let the BJP's anti-democratic strategies go unchallenged," Gaurav Gogoi said. The meeting saw a massive turnout of Congress party workers and leaders from across Assam.

