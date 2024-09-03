Assam: Two accused in Dhing Rape case still absconding

NAGAON: The sensational incident of the “gang rape” of a minor girl at Dhing market has completed 12 days. But the Dhing police are yet to arrest the other two absconding accused till Monday for which the discontentment is growing among the people of Dhing. The Dhing Mahila Samaj is on track to protest again at any moment and shake the streets of Dhing soon.

On August 23, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Police Director General GP Singh announced that the culprits would be arrested soon and punished severely. Even two influential ministers, Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta, came to Dhing and made the same promise to the locals. But the people of Dhing commented that those announcements and promises had turned out to be mere words.

The Dhing police also tried to pacify the protesters by saying that they will arrest the culprits within two or three days, but so far, no arrest has been made. The people of Dhing are frustrated due to the extreme failure of police and there is a possibility of a massive outburst of their anger soon.

Since the evening of August 22, the Dhing Anchalik Chatra Santha, Dhing Anchalik Nari Suraksha Samiti, and businessmen association of Dhing market, led a continuous series of protests, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and severe punishment. As soon as the protest stopped, the police’s activities also slowed down.

In the evening on August 22, a minor girl student was gang-raped by three miscreants while returning home from her tuition on the Bhakatgaon - Barbheti road and was left in a roadside jungle near Dhing market. Following the sensational incident, one accused was caught by the police, but he escaped from their custody while going to the spot for investigation and died by jumping into a pond.

