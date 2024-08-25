Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicates 20-bedded Cardiology ICU at SMCH

Silchar: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the 20-bedded Cardiogy ICU at the medical college in Silchar.

Sarma wrapped up his three-day Barak Valley tour with the inauguration of this much-awaited ICU at the cardiology department of the SMCH. Besides inaugurating the ICU unit, the Chief Minister took stock of the ongoing construction of the 535-bedded emergency building, which would become an annexe to the current structure. Total bed capacity of the hospital would go up to around 1885 from the existing 1350 including ICU beds.

Chief Minister Sarma also assessed the planned facilities in the new building, where five departments would be relocated to improve patient care including critical and emergency. He also said that another building would be constructed in the premises of Silchar Medical College and Hospital with 1000 bed capacity.

Further the Chief Minister evaluated the hospital’s ancillary services, including staff vacancies, considering the needs for the next 10 years.

Guardian Minister in charge of Cachar Jayanta Mallabaruah, MP Parimal Suklabaidya, MLAs Kaushik Rai, Dipayan Chakraborty, Principal Silchar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Bhaskar Gupta were present at the meeting.

