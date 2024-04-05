Assam: Two apprehended for money demanding incident on highway in Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: Two persons identified as Ashik Islam and Babul Ali, from Gotaimari, western part of Jamugurihat have been apprehended by Jamuguri police on Wednesday night on the charges of demanding money from a truck driver on Wednesday night. According to information, a soap-laden truck bearing registration number AS 12 B 0443 heading to Lakhimpur from Tezpur side had stopped for a while at Gotaimari area near the Chowkighat bridge. The driver of the truck got off from the truck for a while for his refreshment. At that moment, two youths approached him and demanded money from him and began to pressurize him. Then the driver ran to the police patrol post located on the eastern part of the bridge. The police team assisted the driver and brought back the truck to Jamuguri PS and managed to apprehend the miscreants on Wednesday night.

Also Read: 15th biennial conference of Sivasagar Zila Moina Parijat concludes

Also Watch: