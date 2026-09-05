Assam: Two Apprehended in Alleged Rape Case in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Two youths were apprehended by Demow Police on Thursday in connection with an alleged rape case. The father of the minor girl had lodged an FIR at Demow police station regarding the incident. According to information received, the incident took place in May, and an i-20 car was used, in which the accused Bhargab Gogoi allegedly raped the minor girl, with Biswajit Gogoi as his associate. Bhargab Gogoi and Biswajit Gogoi both hail from Thowra Doul.

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