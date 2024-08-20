Dibrugarh Transport Department Launches Crackdown on Modified Bikes Causing Sound Pollution

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Transport Department has started crackdown against the modified bikes which causes sound pollution. It has been seen that the modified bikes in Dibrugarh are causing sound pollution and the residents are facing problem due to such irritating sound.

However, their ear-splitting noise at odd hours in the night in many neighbourhoods in the city and suburbs is a menace.

Patients, children and old people are the worst hit. Some people have reported the nuisance. Noise pollution is caused by the modified silencer of the bike and it disturbs the entire locality.

Talking to The Sentinel, Dibrugarh District Transport Officer Hirakjyoti Deka said, “Recently, we have caught two bikes and their owners for modifying their silencer which causes noise pollution. Our crackdown against noise pollution from modified bikes will continue.”

“It is very difficult to stop them because they are in maximum speed. Noise pollution from modified bike has been a problem in the city. We are taking all possible measures as per our guidelines,” Deka said.

According to section 190(2) of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, which came into effect from October 2021, causing air and noise pollution can now attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 1,000 earlier under the old Act(1988).

This is a ‘status’ symbol and projects a ‘macho’ image of its owner. It is also a way of drawing attention. Hence, many youths buy such bikes. This version of the bike costs around Rs 1.75 lakh. Rs 40,000 is paid extra for modifying its silencer.

