Be an employer rather than an employee: GU VC Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta Delivers Memorial Lecture at Dhing College

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Professor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, vice chancellor of Gauhati University, delivered the noted academician Lt. Lakshmi Kanta Mahanta memorial lecture, organized by Dhing College, on Tuesday at the college. Professor Dr. Mahanta attended the programme as the key resource person and delivered his first commemorative lecture. Besides, he ceremonially inaugurated a classroom at the Digen Ch Bora Memorial Science Building and also released a newsletter, 'Verve,' on the occasion. Dr. Dibya Jyoti Mahanta, a noted professor of NCTE, Abdus Salam, former vice principal of the college, and other dignitaries, faculty members, as well as students of the college, participated in the programme.

While delivering the lecture, professor Dr. Mahanta laid stress on the implementation of NEP 2020 in letter and spirit and proper mentoring as well as nourishing of hidden talents in rural area colleges. He said that skill education as well as soft skill development is required to make a perfect student in a changing scenario and advocated the student community to be an employer rather than to be an employee, laying thrust on entrepreneurial education.

