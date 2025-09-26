Assam: Two arrested in rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Duliajan

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the suspected rape and murder incident of an 8-year-old minor Adivasi girl at Dirial tea estate, Duliajan in Dibrugarh district.

On the evening of September 22, the minor girl along with her parents who are workers of Dirial tea estate had gone to Kachariya Line inside the tea estate to attend a tribute programme of singer Zubeen Garg. After the memorial programme ended, the parents started looking for their minor daughter but found her missing.

Throughout the night, a search was conducted by her parents and workers of Dirial tea estate but to no avail. The next morning at around 7 AM, they discovered her partially naked body in a narrow canal inside the tea estate at section No. 17 of the tea estate with her clothes torn. It is suspected that she was raped and murdered and her body dumped in the canal.

After the discovery, angry workers staged a demonstration on the road demanding arrest and capital punishment for the culprits.

Dibrugarh SSP Rakesh Reddy on Thursday said that two individuals, Sudarshan Nayak (41 years) and Sunil Mura (31 years) have been arrested in connection with the case. They are both workers of the Dirial tea estate. He said that investigation was going on and more individuals may be involved in the heinous incident.

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) Dibrugarh district Secretary Mithu Raaj Kisku while condemning the incident called for capital punishment for the culprits.

