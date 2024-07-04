Assam: Two Bikers Injured in Accident in Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: Two young men were injured in a road accident that took place in the Jamugurihat region of the state. One of the youths was in a very critical condition because of the incident.

The accident took place in Jamugurihat of Sonitpur district of the state. A Hero Glamour motorcycle bearing registration number AS 12 AJ 7329 collided with a Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 vehicle bearing registration number AS 12 AG 1528 from the rear on the national highway. The motorcycle was said to be moving at a very high speed when the accident took place leading to severe injuries to both the persons aboard the two-wheeler.

The injured youths were identified as eighteen-year-old Asif Ansari and nineteen-year-old Zaheer Khan of Nabil village in Tupia. Both of them were initially rushed to the Uttarjamguri Rural Hospital located nearby. However, due to the critical condition of the youth named Zaheer Khan, both of them were subsequently transferred to the Tezpur Medical College for better medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Guwahati police on Wednesday detained the driver of the car involved in the hit-and-run incident near Handique Girls' College, which led to the death of a young banker. Police detained Priyanka Tamuly, the wife of a senior journalist, for the hit-and-run case.

According to sources, the prime accused, Priyanka Tamuly, is a teacher at the Cotton Collegiate Government Higher Secondary School. She was driving the vehicle that hit Bhargab Jyoti Barman, a bank employee from Sarupeta under Bajali district, on Saturday, resulting in his death.

The Hyundai i20 car with registration AS 01 BY 0040 hit the two-wheeler with registration number AS01 FN 0144 near Dighali Pukhuri area, and Priyanka Tamuly fled from the scene after the incident. Panbazar police registered a case numbered 155/24 under sections 279, 304A, and 427 of the IPC in connection with the incident. Further investigation by the police led to the seizure of the vehicle and the detention of the driver.