Assam: Two BU professors named in Stanford–Elsevier world’s top 2% scientists list

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland University (BU) has achieved yet another proud milestone as two of its faculty members have been recognized in the prestigious Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List 2025, a global database that highlights the most influential researchers across disciplines.

This year’s Stanford–Elsevier report features 6,239 Indian researchers in the single-year citation impact category and 3,372 in the career-long category, underscoring India’s rising influence in global research. The inclusion of Bodoland University professors in this prestigious list reflects the growing academic and research excellence emerging from the region. From Bodoland University, Dr Hemen Sarma, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Botany, has been listed in both the career-long and single-year categories. He holds a global rank of 41,711 in 2025 and has featured in the single-year list for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025) under the field of Earth & Environmental Sciences (Environmental Sciences subfield). His research spans nanomaterials, environmental pollution mitigation, and phytoremediation, earning wide international recognition while

Prof Sanjay Basumatary, Head of the Department of Chemistry, has been recognized in the single-year category for his impactful contributions in Energy, General Chemistry, and Enabling & Strategic Technologies. His current global rank is 96,146, a position he has consistently maintained for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025). His work focuses on sustainable energy, catalysis, and advanced materials, placing him among the most-cited Indian researchers in his field.

