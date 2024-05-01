NABARD, IFFCO Kisan collaborate to support small tea growers in different parts of Assam

NAGAON: As a part of its developmental initiative and to disseminate the utility of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as other technological advancements in Agri-Horticulture sector, NABARD has been implementing various pilot projects across the country. Continuing the tradition, the NABARD, Assam in collaboration with IFFCO Kisan Suvidha Ltd. (IKSL) has initiated a unique project titled, ‘Climate Resilient Tea Cultivation and AI-based Pest Management for small tea growers (STG). The beneficiaries of this pilot project will be the 64 STGs of Sewjjyoti Tea Federation located at Chapanala in Barhampur Development in Nagaon district. In this connection, an interactive awareness-cum-sensitisation meet with the STGs was organized here on Monday.

During the meet, Suraj Kr Sinha from Agriculture Business Services wing of IKSL made a detailed presentation regarding the utility of various equipments like automated wireless weather station, soil moisture sensors, smart ravager, pest vision with image recognition etc which will be installed in the fields of identified beneficiaries. He informed the participants that the geo-fencing of the farm lands of all the 64 STGs would be undertaken in the pilot project so that they can receive voice message at regular intervals based on the satellite images of the fields, the tea leaves, soil moisture, weather conditions etc. He also informed the participants that it will be a first of its kind pilot project across India.

Hence, based on the outcome and success of the project, NABARD and IKSL will consider to replicate the model in different parts of Assam as well as other parts of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, DDM-NABARD Rajendar Perna asserted that NABARD has been supporting the implementation of similar projects like integrated watershed Development with climate proofing interventions (IWDCPIs), integrated tribal development programmes (ITDPs), UPNRM & climate change projects, etc across India.

Accordingly, as a result of intensive discussions over months, NABARD and IKSL are collaborating to implement this first pilot project for the STGs of Sewjjyoti Tea Federation. He said the STGs will be provided extensive training throughout the implementation period of 24 months on topics like climate resilient tea cultivation, AI based pest management, processing, packaging, branding, marketing etc under the pilot. An expert will be exclusively available in the project area for continuous guidance of STGs. Besides, during last year, NABARD was instrumental in working out and announcing the scale of finance for WC of STGs, Perna added.

The secretary of Sewjjyoti Tea Federation - Sanjeeb Bora delivered the vote of thanks and expressed his sincere gratitude to NABARD and IKSL for sanctioning the pilot project for the development and betterment of their STG members. Assuring complete support from the Federation, he expressed his feelings saying that the project will be a game changer in the lives of STGs and will help in regaining the past glory of tea industry in Assam.

