Assam: Two-day international seminar concludes at Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University

NALBARI: A two-day ICSSR-sponsored International Seminar on the theme “Shaping Tomorrow: Education, Skills and Youth Empowerment for a Better Society” successfully concluded on 27 March 2026 at Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari, Assam. The event was organized by the Department of Education in collaboration with the University’s IQAC, Skill Development Centre, and the Assam Skill Development Mission.

The seminar was held on a significant scale. Spanning thirteen technical sessions conducted in a hybrid format across seven different venues, it received an overwhelming response. Around 250 scholars contributed their unique insights and academic expertise over the two days.

The seminar commenced on 26 March with a large academic gathering. The inaugural session began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a welcome address by the Honorable Rector, Prof. Mallika Kalita. The Registrar, Prof. Bikash Bhargab Sharma, shared a special message highlighting the institution’s commitment to excellence. Shri Hiranya Kr. Nath delivered the keynote address virtually, emphasizing the development of critical thinking, curiosity, and the ability to ask meaningful questions in this age of abundant knowledge and artificial intelligence.

The session was graced by several esteemed international and national resource persons. Prof. Dhanapati Subedi from Kathmandu University spoke on the vital link between leadership skills and creative pedagogy. Prof. Christian Kazner from Bochum University of Applied Sciences, Germany, explained how artificial intelligence acts as a catalyst for modern youth skill development. Mrs. Ulrike Kazner delivered a specialized talk on holistic health. Mr. Debajit Das from UNIDO, New Delhi, addressed the urgency of “Heating Up and Rising Above” through sustainable industrial skills, while Prof. P. Venkata Rao from the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, emphasized the integration of ethical values with digital entrepreneurship for global youth representation. Around 64 research papers were presented during the technical sessions on the first day.

On the second day, 27 March, the momentum continued with technical sessions and a high-level plenary session. Discussions focused on the integration of mental health education and women’s empowerment as essential pillars of holistic professional development, grassroots leadership, and related themes. The technical sessions were led by Dr. Mun Kalita, Dr. Phunu Das Sharma, Prof. Manoj Kumar Deka, Mr. Pinku Choudhury, Prof. Dhanapati Subedi, Prof. Nil Ratan Roy, and Prof. Ranjeet Kr. Tiwary.

The plenary session was chaired by Prof. Gayatree Goswamee, Dean of the School of Education, USTM, Meghalaya. She emphasized the importance of 21st-century skill development, digital literacy, and emotional competency in building a healthy society. Other notable speakers included Prof. Nil Ratan Roy from Tezpur University, who spoke on holistic and skill-oriented education, and Prof. Manoj Kumar Deka from Assam Skill University, who discussed the design and implementation of skill-based curricula. Prof. Dhanapati Subedi shared further insights on qualitative instructional leadership, while Prof. P. Venkata Rao focused on practical problem-solving through skill development.

A major highlight of the seminar’s technical success was the presentation of 167 research papers across 13 hybrid technical sessions. Scholars presented papers both online and offline, covering topics ranging from the implementation of NEP 2020 and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) to artificial intelligence and green skills.

The valedictory session, held on Saturday, was graced by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Prahlad R. Joshi, who delivered a special address and distributed certificates. The session was moderated by Dr. Ansumwi Basumatary, and the formal vote of thanks was offered by Dr. Sayanika Deka.

In her closing remarks, Prof. Alaka Das, Head of the Department of Education, expressed her deepest gratitude to ICSSR and all collaborating partners. She noted that the seminar successfully provided a unique framework for “Shaping Tomorrow” by bridging the gap between traditional heritage and modern technological advancement, stated a press release.

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