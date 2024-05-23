Assam: Foundation day of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University observed

Nalbari: The 13th foundation day of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University was successfully organized on Wednesday at the university auditorium amid the presence of eminent scholars, invited guests and the university fraternity. The auspicious ceremony started with a Sanskrit greeting by assistant professor Rajiv Lochan Sharma and the chanting of Vedic Mangalacharanam by group of students of the University.

Prof Pralhad R Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of the University delivered the welcome address whereby he specifically refered to the long history of Traditional Sanskrit learning at Nalbari and offered gratitude to the Gurus rendering services for learning and promotion of Sanskrit in the area. The Vice-Chancellor also fondly appreciated the diligence and sacrifice of the founding Vice-Chancellor Prof Dipak Kumar Sharma, as well as the contributions and generosity of J B Patnaik, former Governor of Assam, Late Tarun Gogoi and Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, the former and incumbent Chief Minister of Assam respectively, in helping the institution grow as a prominent center of learning. The Vice-Chancellor also took special pride in the remarkable academic growth that the University has witnessed within such a short span of its existence.

The occasion was graced by Prof Amalendu Chakrabarty, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Nath Tagore University, Hojai, and in his lecture, he navigated across India’s rich tradition of Sanskrit language and Indian Knowledge System and urged all to remain connected to it for a holistic and sustainable life. As part of this auspicious occasion, five learned Sanskrit Scholars of the Nalbari region, Sarat Chandra Sharma, Amulya Nath Sharma, Atul Chandra Sharma Ramesh Chandra Sharma and Ajit Kumar Sharma, respectively, were also felicitated with ‘Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit Seva Samman’ for their lifelong services in the filed of Sanskrit.

