Assam: Two-day literary, sports, and cultural festival concludes at Nazira

NAZIRA: A two-day literary, sports, and cultural festival organized by the Sri Sri Budbari Satra Development Committee in collaboration with the local community concluded on October 5. The event featured a range of activities, including literary competitions, sports events, and cultural performances. The festival began with a sacred ceremony, including Ushakirtan, flag hoisting, and tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg. A painting exhibition was organized, featuring the works of local artist Rohit Boruah.

Various competitions, including painting, essay writing, extempore speech, and memory test were held for students. The festival also featured cultural performances, including Borgeet, Dihanaam, and Sattriya dance. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions, including Dihanaam, sports events, and cultural performances. Special awards were given to students who excelled in the Higher Secondary and HSLC examinations.

