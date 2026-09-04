Three held in Biswanath after police recover suspected fake gold items from rented house

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Upon receipt of credible intelligence provided by the SSP, Biswanath, a police team led by DySP (HQ), Biswanath, along with SI (UB) Prakash Koirala and other staff, conducted a search at the rented house of Bharat Kumar Bora at Kusumtola on Wednesday night. During the search, three persons were apprehended. They were identified as Riazul Islam (38 years), Jahir Haque Talukdar (33 years), and Abdul Jalil (37 years).

From their possession, three suspected fake-gold objects weighing approximately 5 kg—one shaped like a boat and two shaped like pots—were recovered and seized.

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