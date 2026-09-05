Assam News

Assam: Two Historic Temples Burgled Overnight in Nalbari

Two historic temples in Nalbari’s Bahjani burgled in one night as miscreants stole valuables worth over Rs 3 lakh, sparking local concern.
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A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Two historic public temples in Bahjani of Nalbari district were burgled in a single night, creating panic and concern among locals.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke the locks of the temple doors and fled with valuables worth more than Rs 3 lakh.

According to reports, the miscreants targeted the historic public Burha Gosai Than at Janigog village in Bahjani. In another incident during the same night, the historic public Shyam Kaliya Temple at Uttar Budrukuchi in Bahjani was also targeted.

Also Read: Assam: Two Apprehended in Alleged Rape Case in Demow

temples overnight
, Nalbari district
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