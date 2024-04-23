Assam: Two injured in acid attack in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: Two persons including a woman have been seriously injured when they were attacked by acid. The victims have been identified as Rafida Begum and her brother-in-law Rafikul Hussain, both residents of Ward No 2 here. The accused Akhtar Hussain first attacked her wife Rafida on Sunday night while she was sleeping. Akhtar called his agnate sibling Rafikul to his residence by phone and then attacked him just outside his residence. After committing the crime accused Akhtar surrendered before Mangaldai police. Both the injured persons have been rushed to GMCH in critical conditions. The reason for this sensational acid attack is yet to be confirmed, however it is observed to be the outcome of the suspected case of illicit relationship. The accused had collected the acid from West Bengal where he was presently in a private job. Police has registered a case in this connection and investigating it.

