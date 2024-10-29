Assam: Two Jagiroad Police Constables Attacked by Unidentified Miscreants Near Kapili Bridge

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Two police constables of Jagiroad Police Station on duty near the Kapili bridge at Jagibhakatgaon under Jagiroad police station on Sunday night was attacked by unidentified miscreants. Police sources said that Deepen Nath and Emdadul Haque, two constables of the traffic Branch, who were on duty Sunday night were attacked by unidentified assailants. Both the police constables were injured in the attack. The victims lodged a complaint with the Jagiroad police station. Police are investigating the incident.

