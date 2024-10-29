Assam: Memorandum submitted to CM, AJYCP Holds Protest Rally in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), Jagibhakatgaon unit under Morigaon district committee on Monday held a protest rally and handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Mayang Revenue Circle Officer demanding the retention of Bhuragaon and Mikirbheta revenue circles. The union said that the Assam government notification regarding deletion the two revenue circle would cause immense trouble to the local people. President and acting general secretary of the Jagibhakatgaon unit of AJYCP Jishnu Pratim Bardoli and Dulu Deka signed the memorandum.

Also Read: Assam: Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve to reopen for tourists on Oct 30

Also Watch: