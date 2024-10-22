Nagaland Police To Re-Advertise Recruitment Of 935 Constable Posts after HC Quashes Previous Appointments

KOHIMA: Nagaland’s Director General of Police (DGP), Rupin Sharma, on Monday, announced that a fresh process would be initiated to hire 935 police constables.
It comes a month after the Gauhati High Court dismissed the appointment of 935 police constables who were recruited between January 2018 and October 2019 without proper advertisements.
Sharma said that the Kohima Bench of the High Court questioned the validity of the appointments, citing the lack of advertisements for police constable posts as the primary reason for quashing the recruitment process.
“We will advertise it in due course for fresh recruitments,” Sharma stated, indicating that the police department is prepared to comply with the court’s directives.
High Court Justice Devashis Baruah, in his order on September 20, said that the appointments of police constables had been made by the government between January 2018 and October 2019 without proper advertisements for these posts, following a writ petition filed by unemployed Naga youths from Kohima and Chumoukedima districts in 2022.
The writ petitioners challenged the appointments of 935 police constables, arguing that they were made arbitrarily through “backdoor appointments” without proper advertisement.