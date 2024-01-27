Assam: Two KLO Militants Captured with Explosives

GUWAHATI: In a significant operation on Saturday, Assam's Gossaigaon witnessed the capture of two active militant members affiliated with the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO). The arrested individuals, Rabindra Barman and Prosenjit Barman, both residents of Khoksaguri II block in Gossaigaon town, located within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Authorities revealed that a hand-made explosive, weighing approximately five kilograms, was seized from the duo. The potential devastation that could have resulted from the successful execution of their plans underscores the gravity of the situation.

The recent apprehension of KLO members raises concerns, especially in the context of a historic peace accord signed between a faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) and the Central and state governments last December. This accord marked the resolution of a long-standing conflict, while the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent faction continues its operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Assam, emphasized a decline in insurgency under the current government. However, incidents like these underscore the persistent challenges in maintaining security in the region.

The proactive stance of security forces in capturing the KLO operatives prevented a potential threat to public safety. The seized explosive, with its destructive potential, highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and robust counter-insurgency measures.

The successful operation also serves as a reminder of the complex security landscape in the region, where peace accords with certain factions coexist with the operational activities of other militant groups. Authorities are likely to intensify efforts to dismantle such networks and ensure the safety and security of the residents in the affected areas.

As the region grapples with the intricate dynamics of insurgency and peace-building, the recent events underscore the ongoing challenges in maintaining stability and peace. The security forces' timely intervention in Gossaigaon has thwarted a potential threat, but it also signals the need for sustained efforts to address the root causes of militancy and promote lasting peace in the region.