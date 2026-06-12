Assam: Two members expelled, two suspended by Bilasipara Press Club

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: A press release signed by Bappa Sarker, President of Bilasipara Press Club, and Sanjoy Sarma, Secretary of the club, stated that two of its members, Aminur Islam and Nur Afrazul Islam, were expelled from the club for misbehaving with the senior press club members during the general meeting of the club held on May 3.

Two other members, Abinash Seal and Nil Kamal Nath, were also suspended for 3 years in connection with the incident.

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