Meghalaya: India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant Kicks Off in Umroi

SHILLONG: In significant display of bilateral military cooperation 16th edition of India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, Nomadic Elephant has commenced at Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. Scheduled from July 3 to July 16 2024 this annual training event aims to bolster joint military capabilities. The focus is particularly on counterinsurgency operations within semi-urban and mountainous environments. Mandated under United Nations Chapter VII.

The exercise is alternately hosted by India and Mongolia. It gathers 45 personnel from India's Battalion of Sikkim Scouts. Alongside counterparts from Mongolia's 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion. The opening ceremony witnessed presence of His Excellency Mr. Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia to India. And Major General Prasanna Joshi General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area of Indian Army.

Under leadership of Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Mongolia, Lieutenant General Zubin Minwalla General Officer Commanding 33 Corps of Indian Army, exercise will encompass series of tactical drills. These drills include response strategies to terrorist activities. They also include establishment and operation of joint command posts. Further included are intelligence gathering. Surveillance operations and helipad security protocols will be conducted. Special heliborne operations are planned. Also included are cordon and search exercises and deployment of drones. Counter-drone systems are key components too.

The exercise aims not only to foster interoperability between armed forces of India and Mongolia. It aims to facilitate exchange of best practices in joint military operations. It underscores commitment. Both nations want enhanced regional security.

The closing ceremony on July 16 2024 will attended by Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev and Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla. This event marks culmination of two weeks of intensive training. The exercises were meticulously designed to enhance defense cooperation, they promote mutual understanding between India and Mongolia. Exercise Nomadic Elephant exemplifies burgeoning strategic partnership between the two nations.