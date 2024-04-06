Assam: Two minors commit suicide in Silchar

Silchar: In a shocking incident, bodies of two minors were found hanging from a tree on Friday morning. The incident happened at Choto Dudhpatil GP near Silchar town. The victims were aged 13 and 16. Sources said, families of the girl and the boy strongly denied their relation that led the minors to take such fatal step. Local residents of Choto Dudhpatil alerted the Malugram police on Friday. Police rushed to the spot and sent the dead bodies to the Silchar Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The tragic incident sent a shockwave in the locality as the residents pointed fingers at the families of both the minors. However, police officials did not elaborate any reason for the double suicide as investigation was yet to be concluded.

Also Read: 15 candidates file nominations in Nagaon parliamentary constituency

Also Watch: