Assam: Two money lenders apprehended in Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: A team of Sootea police managed to apprehend one Chandra Kharka, a resident of Bhojmari, on the southern part of Sootea along with three motorcycles which he kept forcefully from the borrowers. Similarly, in another incident, Sootea police apprehended one Amir Hussain, a resident of Ghahigaon as per allegation raised against him. The conscious and general people has welcomed the timely initiative undertaken by the Sootea police.

The borrowers commit suicide due to the inhumane torture borne by the money lenders on the poor borrowers. Similar cases of growing the inhumane torture made by the money lenders are on the rise at Naduar area at present. Due to long processes of the financial institutions and banking sector, the poor and needy people become easily prone to the rich money lenders. Those who are unable to repay the loan or borrowing amount have to sell their hard earned valuables including land, jewellery or any other valuable materials to get rid of the inhumane torture of the rich and dominant money lenders. The unbalanced and high rate of interest fixed by the money lenders as per their wishes on the poor and needy people has bankrupted them. The remote areas of the Naduar area have been badly affected by the system and the adverse effect of the same has been noticed in the economic sector too.

The poor and needy people who are less educated and generally avoid visiting the bank and other financial institutions become prey to high rates of interest and come into the clutches of the money lenders. The usurers use to fix the rate of interest as per their wish. Sometimes they fix the rate of interest 10, 12, 15 and even up to 20. The desperate peasants and poor are compelled to pay the interest by hook or crook. Somehow they manage to repay the interest amount only. They can’t think of repaying the capital amount.

