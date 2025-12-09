Assam: Two persons killed in road mishap on NH-715 near Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Two persons were killed in a road mishap at the Chenijan area of NH-715 (formerly NH-37) under Lahdoigarh police outpost here in the wee hours on Monday. According to a source, the deceased have been identified as Dipankar Saikia of Chowkihat and Udipta Saikia of Notun Baligaon, Jorhat. Reportedly, they lost control of their vehicle (an Alto) and turned turtle into a ditch. The vehicle had to be cut open to recover the bodies.

