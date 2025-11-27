Schoolboy Killed, Man Injured in Mankachar Road Mishap

Mankachar: A tragic road accident at Pathuria under Mankachar Police Station on Wednesday has sent shockwaves through the locality. The incident occurred around 9 AM on the Mankachar–Hatshingimari PWD road when a speeding passenger tempo hit a school student, which resulted in his untimely death and injured another person.
According to the eyewitnesses, the deceased is 13-year-old boy named Swahidur Islam. He was a resident of Pathuria and a student of Namor Gaon High School.
The young boy was on his way to appear in an examination. The tempo, coming from the rear, first lost control and then struck the boy with great force while he was walking along the roadside. The impact of the collision was such that the tempo overturned immediately after hitting the boy.
The overturned vehicle left one of its passengers, Yakub Ali, critically injured. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and took Shahidur and Yakub to Gazarikandi Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, doctors declared Shahidur Islam dead upon arrival.
The condition of Yakub Ali, presently undergoing treatment, continues to be critical, according to hospital sources.
A pall of grief was cast over the community in light of the heartbreaking death of the young student. The residents opined that road accidents were increasing in the region and called for strict enforcement of traffic laws and safer road conditions by the government to avoid such tragedies in the future.
Police have initiated an investigation into the accident and are inspecting whether it was due to over speeding or negligence that caused the fatal collision.