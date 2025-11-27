Schoolboy Killed, Man Injured in Mankachar Road Mishap

The young boy was on his way to appear in an examination. The tempo, coming from the rear, first lost control and then struck the boy with great force while he was walking along the roadside. The impact of the collision was such that the tempo overturned immediately after hitting the boy.

The overturned vehicle left one of its passengers, Yakub Ali, critically injured. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and took Shahidur and Yakub to Gazarikandi Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, doctors declared Shahidur Islam dead upon arrival.

The condition of Yakub Ali, presently undergoing treatment, continues to be critical, according to hospital sources.