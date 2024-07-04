Assam: Two Poachers Possessing Hog Deer Meat Nabbed In Kaziranga

KAZIRANGA: Two individuals suspected of being poachers were apprehended in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Wednesday evening after finding the meat of Hog Deer from their possession, officials said.
The forest personnel received credible intelligence, based on which, an operation was launched and they intercepted a bus in Harmoti area under Western Range of the park near Bagori.
Sonali Ghosh, the director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, informed that around 7.15 kilograms of hog deer meat was recovered from their possession when the vehicle was intercepted at around 7:52 pm on Wednesday.
The suspected poachers have been identified as 26-year-old Ajay Modi and 28-year-old Sunil Tanti. The duo have been handed over to the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Nagaon.
The cops revealed that both of them are residents of Jogodomba village in Nagaon, adding that a case has been lodged against them and further investigation into this case is underway.
Kaziranga divisional forest officer Arun Vignesh said that at least 11 animals, most of them hog deer, have died in Kaziranga National Park till Wednesday.
According to the officials, 56 animals affected by floods have been successfully rescued recently, some of whom sustained injuries and were given medical treatment. Unfortunately, a rhino calf tragically passed away due to drowning.
Vignesh further informed that vehicular movements along the sensitive stretch of area have been restricted and drivers are abiding by it.
Meanwhile, the devastating flood situation has wreaked havoc in Kaziranga as around 80% of the park has been affected by the floods. The floodwaters have submerged 178 out of 233 camps in the park till Wednesday and many of the camps have been shifted to higher places as a precautionary measure.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Kaziranga on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. The Assam CM assured that adequate support will be provided to protect the animals of the national park.
