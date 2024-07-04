Assam: Two Poachers Possessing Hog Deer Meat Nabbed In Kaziranga

KAZIRANGA: Two individuals suspected of being poachers were apprehended in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Wednesday evening after finding the meat of Hog Deer from their possession, officials said.

The forest personnel received credible intelligence, based on which, an operation was launched and they intercepted a bus in Harmoti area under Western Range of the park near Bagori.

Sonali Ghosh, the director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, informed that around 7.15 kilograms of hog deer meat was recovered from their possession when the vehicle was intercepted at around 7:52 pm on Wednesday.