Jamugurihat: Award presentation ceremony held at Nagsankar on Assam Divas

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: On the auspicious occasion of Assam Divas, an award and title presentation ceremony convened by Agnigarh Natghar, a pioneer socio-cultural, literary and environment-friendly registered organization of the greater Nagsankar area, was held at Nagsankar Natya Mancha with a daylong programme on Tuesday with Lochan Bora, President of the organization, in the chair. The programme began with illumination of earthen lamps in front of the portraits of the founder of the Ahom Kingdom Chaolung Sukapha and legendary music icon Zubeen Garg by Hitesh Barua, ZPC member, and Lakhi Kanta Bora, President of Madhya Nagsankar GP, respectively. Eminent singer Manash Bhagawati inaugurated the session which was followed by a Borgeet performed by a group of students of Agnigarh Natghar’s school of creative art. The Kala Sindhu title was presented to Dulu Gogoi, retired Headmaster of Nagsankar High School, an artiste and a veteran poet, by the Agnigarh Natghar for his outstanding contribution in the field of education, art, and culture and for environment conservation. Similarly, the Yuva Udyami Prerona Bota award was presented to young entrepreneurs Rinku Ranjan Saikia from Pothali Pahar, Lakhimpur, and to Niraj Nishim Hazarika, a young entrepreneur from Naduar area. The title and the awards carried a memento, citation, Japi, Gamosa, and Cheleng each. The award presentation ceremony was jointly conducted by Pallab Hazarika and Sharat Mahanta. The awardees Dulu Gogoi, Rinku Ranjan Saikia, and Niraj Nishim Hazarika addressed the session. The session was also addressed by Pankaj Saikia, Examination Secretary, Satriya Sanskriti Chorcha aaru Gobesona Kendra, Assam, Dipak Saikia, Organizing Secretary of Namghar Mahasabha, Assam, and Ratnagarbha Rameswari Hazarika, mother of Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, among others. The award presentation ceremony was attended by Bhuba Gogoi, an eminent writer, Labanya Devi, Ghana Kanta Orang, Narayan Hazarika, Padmeswar Saikia, Deva Gogoi, and Anjan Baskota among others. Sharat Kumar Bora, Secretary of Agnigarh Natghar, offered a vote of thanks. A series of cultural programmes were performed by the students of Agnigarh Sanskritik Prashikshan Kendra, a school of creative art managed and run by Agnigarh Nathghar, under the guidance of Nijumani Gohain, Principal of the school.

Also Read: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Honoured with Prestigious Silver Elephant Award