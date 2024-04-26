Doomdooma: Man dies after tree falls on him

DOOMDOOMA: A thunder storm accompanied by hailstorm that lashed Doomdooma and its surrounding areas of Dhola and Hahkhati area under Doomdooma Revenue Circle in Tinsukia district on Tuesday evening, caused extensive damage by uprooting trees, twisting electric poles and consequently snapping road communication. A person named Sandip Chetri of Dhola-Hahkhati area who suffered grave injury due to falling of a tree on his house succumbed to his injuries at Doomdooma FRU. Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul paid visit to the storm-hit areas of Koomsong and Kakapather Gaon Panchayat (GP) areas on Wednesday morning and assured all help to the affected people. Meanwhile, Circle Officer of Doomdooma Revenue Circle distributed tarpaulins to the families the roof of whose houses were blown off by storm on Tuesday night.

The electricity which was disrupted from yesterday evening could be restored around noon today and road communication remained undisturbed along the highways. The extent of damage is yet to be estimated.

