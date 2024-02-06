Assam: Two US citizens John Matthew Boone and Michael James Flinchum, detained for visa violations

Tezpur: Acting on a tip-off, Sonitpur police apprehended John Matthew Boone and Michael James Flinchum at Baptist Christian Hospital at Mission Chariali, Tezpur in Sonitpur district. Police sources said that they entered India on e-tourist visas and had been residing in Tezpur for the past few days. It has been reported that they were engaged in religious preaching at the campus of the Baptist Christian Hospital at Mission Chariali in Tezpur from last month. In response, the Kacharigaon police outpost filed a GD No- 03/2024 dated February 2 and imposed a penalty of US $500, (INR 41,486 in Indian currency on each of them. Talking to The Sentinel, Additional SP (Headquarter) Madhurima Das said, “As per the tourist visa norms, a person touring a foreign land cannot attend any religious preaching or conversation programme or promote any religious ideology. They were allowed to go after they had paid the penalty amount.”

