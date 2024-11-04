Assam: Two Wild Elephants Electrocuted To Death In Kamrup District

GUWAHATI: The remains of two wild elephants were discovered in separate locations within the West Kamrup Divisional Forest area of Kamrup District on Monday, raising concerns about increasing human-elephant conflicts in the region.

The initial discovery was made by villagers near Pakharapara village, who found the remains of a male sub-adult elephant, estimated to be under 10 years of age, lying in a paddy field.

Singra Forest Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika and his team acted promptly, with Hazarika suggesting that early evidence indicated electrocution as a possible cause of death.