Assam: Two Wild Elephants Electrocuted To Death In Kamrup District

GUWAHATI: The remains of two wild elephants were discovered in separate locations within the West Kamrup Divisional Forest area of Kamrup District on Monday, raising concerns about increasing human-elephant conflicts in the region.
The initial discovery was made by villagers near Pakharapara village, who found the remains of a male sub-adult elephant, estimated to be under 10 years of age, lying in a paddy field.
Singra Forest Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika and his team acted promptly, with Hazarika suggesting that early evidence indicated electrocution as a possible cause of death.
According to Hazarika, the elephant may have come into contact with the electric fencing some residents use to protect their crops.
“The encroachment is disturbing wildlife habitats and bringing elephants dangerously close to human settlements,” a resident said.
Following the Pakharapara incident, villagers in Dhangargaon, under the Kulshi Forest Range, discovered another elephant carcass belonging to a 25-year-old male.
Kulshi Forest Range Officer Kankan Jyoti Kaushik reported that while the exact cause of death remains unknown, initial indications also pointed to electrocution.
Under the Forest Act, the Forest officials have been asked to implement stricter measures if investigations discover any illegal activities linked to the deaths.